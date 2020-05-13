SGF announces Gambari as Buhari’s new Chief of Staff

Professor Ibrahim Gambari has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gambari’s appointment was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the Federal Executive Council virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The new Chief of Staff, Gambari arrived at the Presidential Villa about 10.53am on Wednesday.

Gambari was screened on arrival for COVID-19, including having his temperature checked and using a hand sanitiser before he was ushered into the main building.

Gambari, an indigene of Kwara State, replaced Abba Kyari who died on April 17 from coronavirus-related complications.

