Shippers’ Council to seek suspension of demurrage over bad roads

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said it would seek the suspension of demurrage on behalf of shippers.

In a statement signed by Rekiya Zubair, Head Public Relations of NSC, the state of the roads informed the decision.

It quoted the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Mr Hassan Bello who said the terrible condition of the roads had made it impossible for shippers to clear goods from terminals within the three days allowed as well as return empty containers within four days.

The condition of the roads, he said, had resulted in a standstill traffic around the ports thereby frustrating the ability of the shippers to perform their obligations.

This is the second time the NSC is suspending the charges to create relief for shippers.

The port regulator had directed shipping companies to suspend demurrage on cargoes during the COVID-19 lockdown with effect from March 30.

Zubairu had in a statement this was necessary because some shippers would be unable to take delivery of their cargoes due to circumstances beyond their control during the lockdown period.