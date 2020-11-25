Shoprite surprises customers on bumper Black Friday

Shoprite Nigeria’s supermarkets have offered early Black Friday deals and big discounts on everyday essentials as customers are increasingly looking for value, given the pressure many households are currently experiencing.

The Shoprite bumper black Friday offer begins from 25th November and ends in 29th November, 2020 and it’s a pan-Nigeria value added offer.

According to the Shoprite statement, “ In response to COVID-19 pandemic, Shoprite will for the first time offer early Black Friday deals and keep the deals valid for longer, to allow customers more time to plan and shop, and to prevent overcrowding.”

The statement further stated that some of the great deals on offer include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite products, Power Vegetable Cooking, Ariel Washing Powder and many others products.

Stringent hygiene and sanitizing protocols will be in place at all Shoprite supermarkets in Nigeria to help protect customers and employees as far as possible.

These include, but are not restricted to, the use of face masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and limited entry where necessary to avoid overcrowding. Customers are encouraged to pay by card and to capitalize on the extended trading hours to make the most of the deep-cut specials that will be on offer.