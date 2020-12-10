Showmax launches pop-up live stream of Africa Magic Yoruba channel in Nigeria

Nigerian Showmax subscribers are now able to live stream Africa Magic Yoruba 24/7 on the streaming service with the launch of the first pop up live stream.

Prepare for a jam-packed December with movies and entertainment for the whole family available to live stream every day with Africa Magic Yoruba now on Showmax and Showmax Pro.

Fans of Yoruba movies can catch some of the biggest actors including Odunlade Adekola, Wumi Toriola, Bimpe Oyebade, Kemi Afolabi and more.

There’s a new movie every weeknight at 19:00, blockbusters including Torera, Omo Williams, Kumapayi, Wasted, Imisi, Irele, Lucifer, Iran Meta and Eji Owura every Saturday at 19:00 and Sunday at 19:30, plus episodes of Battleground every day of the week at 18:00. And don’t miss Mr and Mrs Kogeregbe from 18 December at 11:05 every weekday.

Speaking about the addition of the pop-up live stream, Yolisa Phahle says, “We wanted to give our Nigerian subscribers even more value this December and a pop-up live stream of popular family channel Africa Magic Yoruba is ideal for the festive season.”

In the same vein, Wangi Mba Uzoukwu Channel Director says, “We have realised that technology and entertainment are two things that are important to our subscribers and that explains why, as we move into the festive season, we want our subscribers to enjoy their favourite Yoruba movies on the go from their various devices.”

Both Showmax and Showmax Pro – which include live sports from SuperSport including all Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches – are available as standalone streaming services to anyone in Nigeria with an internet connection and the right device, such as a phone, tablet, smart TV or laptop, from only NGN 1 450 per month. Showmax’s mobile plans give full access to all the content on Showmax or Showmax Pro for half the price and the Showmax mobile app includes data-saving settings that limit data usage to less than 100MB per hour.

The pop-up live stream for Africa Magic Yoruba follows the launch of live streams of Channels TV, NTAi and SilverbirdTV in November and the announcement of the first Showmax Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON, which is currently filming in Nigeria and premieres in February 2021.

Other highlights to stream on Showmax this December include the Power spin-off Ghost, legal drama For Life, Akin Omotoso’s The Ghost and the House of Truth, as well as 20 Pound Dream, which comes to Showmax first in Nigeria.

The Africa Magic Yoruba pop-up live stream will be available throughout December and into the new year.

All times above are WAT.