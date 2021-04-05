Shun politics of acrimony – Buhari advises Oshiomhole at 69

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday advised a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to eschew politics of division and acrimony among others as he is getting close to becoming a septuagenarian.

Buhari made the call while congratulating Oshiomhole on his 69th birthday.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari felicitates with Oshiomhole on 69th birthday.’

The President was also quoted as asking the former Edo State governor to re-dedicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need and inspire others to be patriotic.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Governor of Edo State, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

“As the former labour leader looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, the President urges him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

“President Buhari also recognises the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to our nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.”