Sit-at-home order 100% successful, Biafra has come to stay – IPOB

The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) said the group recorded a 100 percent success with its sit-at-home order by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said this in a statement by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary.

They also commended governors of South Eastern States for honouring the Biafra day.

They said they were delighted to have everyone on board.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are delighted to note that this year’s sit-at-home order in honour of our fallen heroes recorded 100% success throughout Biafra land, the statement read.

“We therefore, wish to verify warmly commend Biafrans, South East Governors, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, friends and lovers of Biafra freedom who made the exercise a huge success. The unprecedented success and total compliance that greeted the exercise have sent panic waves down the spine of our oppressors. Now they understand how prepared we are in our irrevocable resolve to restore Biafra republic.

“We immensely thank the people of Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Abia, Delta, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Kogi States as well as Igbanke, Idoma and Igede people for being part of the success story. We equally extend our appreciation to our brothers and sisters in Ambazonia for their wonderful support.

“We cannot thank the Biafran Diaspora community for their inestimable contributions in our struggle for independence. Biafrans in the Diaspora did us proud on Sunday, May 30 when they trooped out in their thousands to celebrate the Biafra Day in their respective host countries. We are very proud of you all.

“Above all, we are grateful to the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama for making the exercise peaceful and hitch-free. We are peace lovers and will continue to push for our freedom peacefully.

“The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order has further demonstrated that with unity we can actualise Biafra sooner than expected.

“We therefore encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self determination which is our fundamental right.

“How is it a crime to remember over 5 million Biafrans who died in the civil war as well as in our struggle for liberation when Nigeria celebrates her independence day and democracy day? Nobody born of woman has the powers to stop us from honouring our dead. Biafra Remembrance Day has come to stay.

“Very soon the stage will be set for our referendum to decide our fate. The oppressors are already jittery because they know what is coming. It’s already very clear to them that they can no longer stop the birth of our new nation.

“It’s now clear to all that Nigeria has collapsed beyond redemption. Very soon all the subjugated indigenous tribes in the contraption will be set free.”