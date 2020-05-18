Six deaths trail spike in COVID-19 infections

Nigeria has been hit with 338 new cases of coronavirus, with Lagos and Kano recording serious spikes in infections.

The nation recorded six new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking its total to 182 deaths.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria now has 5,959 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Lagos recorded a spike in infections on Sunday, with 177 new infections, while Kano ramp up 64 new cases, with FCT, raking in 21 fresh cases.

Also, Rivers recorded 16 new cases; Plateau, 14; Oyo, 11; Katsina, nine cases; Jigawa and Kaduna, four cases each, while Abia, Bauchi and Borno have three cases each.

Others are: Gombe, Akwa Ibom and Delta recording two cases each while Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto have one case each.

However, a total of 1,594 patients who survived the disease have been discharged.