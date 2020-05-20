Six persons in Premier League clubs test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus tests carried out on Premier League players and staff returned six positive results across three clubs.

The Premier League announced the results after 748 tests were administered across Sunday and Monday.

Those who were positive have been ordered to self-isolate for a week.

A statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

“Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Among them is Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Premier League club have confirmed.

Burnley issued a statement later in the day to announce Sean Dyche’s number two Woan had tested positive following a test on Sunday.

“The Burnley first team squad and playing staff were all tested last weekend, ahead of a return to training,” the statement read.

“In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again week commencing Monday, May 25.

“Ian is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home.

“He will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus.

“Everyone at Burnley Football Club sends their best wishes to Ian and his family.

“Burnley Football Club will continue to follow the first stage of the return to training protocol, while adhering to Premier League guidance in terms of testing all players and backroom staff twice per week.”

The Premier League, like most major sporting competitions across the globe, has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision to suspend the competition was taken after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were both found to have contracted COVID-19.

The Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume action at the weekend, while Premier League clubs have voted to return to training in small groups without contact work from Tuesday, despite reports over conflicts of interest among the 20 teams on aspects to do with ‘Project Restart’.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Monday there was flexibility on the June 12 target for fixtures to be played.