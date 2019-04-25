Slick Man City secure derby win against Man Utd

Manchester City overcame a massive hurdle in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 win at rivals Manchester United, leaving them a point clear of Liverpool with three games remaining.

After a first half lacking in clear-cut chances, City took the lead through Bernardo Silva on his 100th appearance for the club as his low shot from 15 yards beat David de Gea at his near post (54).

It was 2-0 just 12 minutes later as sub Leroy Sane struck a low effort through De Gea, who should have done better, as City scored a record-breaking 157th goal of the season in all competitions.

United stifled City for the opening half hour, restricting the champions to longer balls and efforts from outside the box, while the hosts went closest when Ederson rushed out superbly to block Marcus Rashford.

The best chance of the half fell to Raheem Sterling, who danced his way to within eight yards of the United goal, only to see his low shot on the stretch saved and held brilliantly by De Gea.

But City upped the ante in the second half and took the lead nine minutes after the restart through Bernardo Silva, shooting through Luke Shaw from 15 yards on the right of the box, and beating De Gea at his near post.

It was nearly 2-0 moments later as Sergio Aguero hit the post from the edge of the box with a curling effort, while at the other end Jesse Lingard could not get his feet right to turn home into an open net at the far post from Rashford’s looping cross.

City did double their lead from a counter-attack as sub Sane, who had been on the pitch just 15 minutes after replacing the injured Fernandinho, struck home from 15 yards despite De Gea getting a touch on the effort with his right foot.

David Silva risked an unnecessary red after leaving a high boot on Andreas Pereira, which referee Andre Marriner missed, but City saw the game out comfortably, and took a massive step towards becoming the first team to retain the Premier League title since United in 2009. – Sky Sports.