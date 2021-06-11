SMW Fashion beats record, hits massive sales in first month

The management of SMW Fashion has announced that the fashion label has received over twenty-five thousand (25,000) orders of its various merchandise in its first month of business commencement in Nigeria.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the brand, Mr. Philip Ikezahu, he said the requests for their products have been overwhelming and it’s still of great surprise that such sales can be pulled in the first month of business.

Recall that the Fashion brand which is a sister company to Soso Music Worldwide- a music production & recording company, earlier last month disclosed that the fashion outfit will be kicked-off with about 50,000 pilot merchandises ranging from luxury wears to shoes, jewelries, as well as other fashion accessories.

“Our target is the Nigerian Pop Culture. And fashion as you know it evolves every day; we promise to continue giving our esteemed customers top notch designs. The accelerated sales we have experienced in the last one month is an indication that we need to do more and with our team of creative innovators and designers, our customers are rest assured they will get only the best.” Ikezahu said.

While the Dubai-Based jeweler also spoke on Soso Music Worldwide, he disclosed that the music company is ready to unveil its two newly signed artiste by the end of June 2021. He said that the artistes are fired-up already and that the Nigerian music scene should be ready to witness talents like never before.

“Also, our talent management outfit is in the pipeline and will commence operation before the end of 2021, the actual goal is to fuse together Music, Fashion, and Talent management which will eventually showcase Nigeria to the world.” He added.