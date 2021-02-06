Social media dangerous to mental health – Susan Peters, Nollywood actress

There is no gainsaying the fact that social media now plays a big role in how people communicate and do certain things.

Some people also believe that the number of followers a person has is a yardstick to measure the person’s popularity.

But, actress, Susan Peters, disagrees.

In an interview, she said, “I don’t think social media followership should be a yardstick for determining a popular person. Many celebrities were already popular before Instagram came into existence. In some instances, there are people with so many followers but very few likes. Our profession is about make-believe. Not everyone lives the kind of lifestyle they portray on social media. But then, we are in the social media era where people believe they need to post things online to amass a large followership.

“Social media is already dangerous to our mental health. Celebrities only post the good stuff about themselves. My advice to people is for them not to follow all they see on Instagram. Celebrities can be positive influencers and fans can choose someone who does good deeds, to motivate and inspire them. Anyone can be a role model. Whether the person is big or small, it does not matter, as long as one impacts lives positively.”

Reacting to the claim that she reportedly said women should be allowed to marry two husbands, the actress said she was misquoted.

She added, “I never said that women should be allowed to marry two husbands. I only saw a quote which I reposted on my Instagram page. I then asked a question, ‘What if we were allowed to do that?’ I later saw various posts which claimed I said women should be allowed (to marry two husbands). I wonder why people always misquote or misunderstand my points.” – Punch.