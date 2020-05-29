Sokoto: Bad roads, rough terrain hinder army to counter bandits ― Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has claimed the Nigerian military had tried to counter the bandits attack on communities in the state last Wednesday, but could not reach the affected places due to undulating terrain and bad roads.

Tambuwal said although it was an hour’s journey from the military base in Sokoto state to where the bandits attack took place, the soldiers were able to reach the communities but bandits had already wreak havoc on communities before their arrival.

A statement issued Thursday night by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Tambuwal,said the governor had already secured an appointment to meet President Buhari and discuss the security situation in the state.

According to the statement, the “Presidency has scheduled a meeting between President Muhammad Buhari and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in the aftermath of the Wednesday night dastardly killings of innocent people in the South-Eastern part of the state.”

“This is as Gov. Tambuwal, who paid a condolence visit along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar to the area, directed Sokoto state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to visit the areas affected by the attack and make provision for relief to those affected.”

Tambuwal, according to the statement, “told the monarchs of the area and other stakeholders that: “as we speak, between yesterday and today, I had contact with the Presidency and I have secured an invitation to meet with Mr President anytime soon.”

“God willing I will be meeting with him to discuss the issues of banditry and insecurity, particularly as they affect the South-Eastern part of our state in order to ensure that all that is required in terms of men and resources, are mobilized promptly to halt this problem.”

Already, the governor had directed SEMA to move to the affected areas and assess the extent of destruction and damages wrought by the bandits so as to provide succor to those affected.

“While commiserating with the people of the affected area, Tambuwal narrated how the state government attempted, in collaboration with the security agencies, to repel the attack.”

Tambuwal said as the killings by bandits were going on,” I spoke with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8th Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto as well as the Garrison Commander and other security chiefs.”

“They informed me that the troops on ground in the area were stationed at (unmotorable, undulating terrains of) Burqusuma axis (about an hour’s journey) away from where the attack was going on. However, the troops were quickly redeployed to the attacked area to defend the people”

“Before their arrival, some things had happened. Nonetheless, they chased the bandits, who as they fled continued to wreak havoc on hapless communities on their flight path,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and cautioned the people of the area, especially the vigilante groups not to take laws into their hands no matter the gravity of the situation.

The Sultan of Sokoto had expressed worry and sadness over the massacre of innocent citizens and prayed for them.

He also admonished the people of the area and the entire state to be more prayerful and ask Almighty Allah for protection against evil.