Soldiers capture 13 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano

Troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State.

Mohammed Yerima, Director of Army Public Relations, in a statement released today, noted that the suspected terrorists were arrested on Saturday 8 May 2021.

Yerima stated that the ongoing operations are predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

He said: “The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace-loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.”