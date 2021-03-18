Soldiers rescue 10 abductees from Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday rescued 10 person kidnapped by bandits from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, Ifira, Igabi local government area in the early hours of Saturday 6th March.

The armed bandits had breached the fence of the Airport Staff Quarters and kidnapped the 10 persons from two houses located near the fence.

But Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair announced the rescue of the kidnapped persons to journalists during a press briefing on Wednesday evening.

He, however, said the precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided yet due to operational expediency.

“The Kaduna State Government can confirm that troops of the Nigerian Army have today, Wednesday 17th March, 2021, rescued the 10 victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, Ifira, Igabi local government area,” said Aruwan.

He listed the names of the rescued persons to as: Mr. Ilori Sunday, Mrs. Celestina Sunday, Miss Beauty Oshaibie Sunday, Miss Miracle Sunday, Miss Marvelous Sunday, Miss Destiny Sunday, Mr. Samuel Sunday, Miss Deborah Sunday, Hajiya Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo and Bilkisu Gambo.

Aruwan added that the rescued persons are undergoing medical treatment and will soon be allowed to return to their homes.

He added that Governor El-Rufai who was shown in pictures meeting the abducted persons was happy about the development.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the report of the rescue with elation, and has extended hearty congratulations to the troops for the successful rescue.

He has also met with the rescued citizens to encourage them, and assure them of the unwavering commitment of the Kaduna State Government. He wished them well as they re-united with their families and loved ones.

Aruwan added that further updates will be provided on this and other developments as they emerge.