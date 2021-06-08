Soludo denies interest in 2023 presidency

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said he is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Soludo said this in response to posters circulating that he would be the running mate to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

The former CBN governor who is a governorship aspirant in the Anambra gubernatorial election said he is not contesting for the presidency.

Mr. Joe Anatune of the Soludo Media Office said Soludo did not know about the posters and had not discussed politics with Atiku for several years.

He said Atiku’s camp was surprised by the circulation of the posters.

“This is the handiwork of known desperate politicians. Of course, we know them.

“Soludo is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election, as his focus is on securing the support of his party APGA for November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election and he is working hard at it already.

“Soludo has been a card-carrying member of APGA in the last eight years. Despite pressures from other political parties to run on their platform, Soludo is drawn to the ideals of APGA and has settled to live out his political convictions within the precincts of APGA’s ideology.

“We, therefore, advise that political actors should stop expending their monies on frivolities, and focus on the issues around the 2021 contest.

National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Chinedu Obigwe, at a press conference in Awka, on Monday described posters of Soludo as Atiku’s running mate as wicked propaganda and blackmail.

He said Soludo had a divine mission to serve the people of Anambra State, adding that no amount of wicked propaganda would stop what God had put in place.