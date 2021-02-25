Soludo unveils Anambra guber promise

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said if elected governor of the state in the November 6 poll, he would empower no fewer one million youths annually.

Soludo, who is contesting the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stated this while addressing stakeholders of the party in Awka, Anambra State.

The professor of Economics described APGA’s victory in the November 6 election as a major determinant of the future and lifespan of the party as a political organisation.

He called on APGA faithful to deploy measures that would ensure victory for the party in the poll.

He said, “My mission is to work with all members of the party to spread the party across Nigeria. I will turn APGA from a political party into a cooperative movement.

“Anambra Vision 2070 is a 50-year plan that will make the state liveable and prosperous for our children.

“The election is consequential and no APGA member must joke with the election. APGA over the past 15 years has taken Anambra into global heights.

“In spite of declining receipts from the Federation Account, the state wants to complete an International Airport City, Conference centre, stadium and other facilities.

“Our target is to empower not less than a million youths every year; the poor will be given a series of opportunities to transform their lives. We need to consolidate the lofty economic policies of Governor Willie Obiano. It is a collective responsibility.”