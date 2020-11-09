South-East governors, Ohanaeze, others meet Wike over Oyigbo killings

…demand compensation for Igbo families

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and leaders of the South East, yesterday, met in Port Harcourt over alleged killings of Igbo youths by soldiers in Oyigbo during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Daily Sun learnt that those present at the meeting included Governor of Ebonyi and Chairman, South East Governors Forum, Mr. Dave Umahi; Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, deputy governor of Anambra, Dr. Nkem Okeke, representative of Enugu Governor; President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, among others.

While police and military in Rivers State accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of hiding under the EndSARS protests to kill its officers in the state, members of the pro-Biafra group, have accused Governor Wike of ordering soldiers to invade their homes to murder innocent and defenceless Igbo in retaliation. It is alleged that about 20 lives might have been lost in recent clashes between IPOB and security officials in Oyigbo, a boundary town between Rivers and Abia State.

At yesterday’s meeting, it was learnt that the South-East leaders had called for improved security and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic groups in the area.

Governor Wike recently had pledged to pay N20million each to families of soldiers and police killed during the EndSARS protest in Oyigbo.

The South East leaders also demanded that the state extend the same compensation to Igbo families that lost members to the military action in the area.

Wike, however, told the delegation from the South East that he never ordered soldiers to kill Igbo in the area saying he couldn’t have taken such an action when he had commissioners, personal aides and friends from the place. – The Sun.