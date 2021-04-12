South-East governors set up Ebubeagu security outfit

Governors in the Southeast region of Nigeria have launched a joint security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu.

Ebubeagu was launched on Sunday after governors of the region and heads of security agencies held the first South-East security summit in Owerri, Imo State.

The meeting held days after gunmen attacked the Owerri Custodial Centre, freeing 1,884 inmates.

The Imo State Police Command was also attacked by gunmen who set several vehicles ablaze on the same day.

All the Governors – Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and host Governor Hope Uzodinma attended the meeting.

All heads of security agencies, a delegation from the office of the Acting Inspector General comprising a Deputy Inspector General of Police and an Assistant Inspector General of Police also attended.

Read the full statement issued after the meeting below:

After exhaustive discussions on the current security challenges in the South East and with valuable contributions from participants at the first South East security summit in Owerri on this day Sunday April 11th 2021, it was resolved as follows: