South-West ministers seek probe of military’s role in Lekki shooting

Ministers from the South West who were directed to relocate to their home states to douse the tension created by the #EndSARS protests and the lawlessness that followed have recommended a thorough investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting incident, particularly the role of the military.

In their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), they also recommended that the Federal Government assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and National Economic Council (NEC).

They specifically recommended the use of the CBN Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism to assist victims of looting and arson across the country, beginning with Lagos State.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, briefed the council on behalf of Otunba Niyi Adebayo representing (Ekiti), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Olorunimbe Memora (Lagos) and Tayo Aladura (Ondo).

Fashola, who briefed State House correspondents in Abuja after the (FEC) meeting, yesterday, said the 15-page report contained documentation of visits to places (private and public) affected by the arson said: “We urged that the Federal Government should undertake a thorough investigation into what happened in the Lekki Toll Plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter.”

The ministers also recommended that “the Federal Government support Lagos State to restore damaged facilities, especially those related to the maintenance of law and order and the administration of justice such as police, court buildings and forensic laboratory.

“To also consider supporting Lagos High Court judges either with provision of some office accommodation as a temporary relocation when that request is made. And to also ensure that whatever is approved should also involved the National Economic Council, the platform on which state governors meet, so that other states across the country who were also affected, businesses were damaged can benefit in addition to Lagos residence who may so be supported.”

The ministers also recommended that the Federal Government re-mobilise critical organs and agencies such as National Orientation Agency and formal educational institutions to focus on ethical re-orientation, inculcation of family values into schools curriculum.

They recommended focus on etiquette, local reasoning, critical thinking, solution seeking, empathy, self respect, civic duty and human rights.

Similarly, they recommended that the Federal Government should actively seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of this carnage be speedily brought to justice and fairly tried.

Fashola added: “We also urged the Federal Government to implement the maintenance of facility management policy approved by FEC in 2019 for Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies and to encourage states to do the same.

“We do this because we see this as a usual vehicle to help absorb and create immediate employment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour, in order to address huge unemployment and poverty related part of the problem.

“This is important because people have skill, but we need to provide the economic environment in which those skills can become income earning and self rewarding.

“We urge government to also restore confidence in the police and their morale among the officers of men and women and to improve their welfare, while tracking the ongoing reforms being undertaken in the police force.

“We also urged the Federal Government to consider through the Federal Ministry of Health issues of substance abuse amongst the populace and propose solutions because, this potentially affects mental health.

“We made this recommendation mindful of the global opium and substance abuse crisis and the impact on our country as well. We think this is a matter that requires some attention and focus.”

The works minister said in the course of their intervention, they met with governors, saying: “After meeting with the governors, the position of the governors was that Lagos being the epic center, commercial and strategic city state in the South West and the country is where we should all go. “

That was what informed our visit to Lagos.

“So, I just briefed council about the reports that were presented to us by the Lagos state government when we visited. – The Sun.