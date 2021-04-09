South-West PDP Congress holds Monday

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled the South West congress for Monday, 12 April in Osogbo, Osun.

It was initially scheduled for Saturday 10 April in Ibadan.

The PDP disclosed this Thursday in Abuja in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The PDP national leadership wish to assure of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the South West.

“The PDP urges all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the South-West and the nation at large to be accordingly guided,” he said.

The PDP did not state why it shifted the venue and date from Ibadan.

Political analysts said the decision may have been informed by an attempt to resolve the leadership tussle between Governor Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose.

Ologbondiyan commended the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by South West PDP leaders and stakeholders on issues related to the zone