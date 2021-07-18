Southern Kaduna youths vow to defend communities against attacks

The Atyap youths in Zangon Kataf have vowed to defend their communities against the attack and killings of their kinsmen by Fulani militias.

Besides, the youths, under the umbrella of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) yesterday, blamed the military for not carrying out the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari against the Fulani militias who used sophisticated weapons in destroying lives and properties in their communities.

The President of ACDA, Samuel Achie, who addressed a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Council Secretariat in Kaduna, said the “attacks by the Fulanis militia has been ongoing across the Atyap dominated districts in the Chiefdom, as if it was a deliberate act.”

According to him, “These attacks are not by mere herders, but premeditated attempt to wipe out the Atyap race. We have made efforts to be at peace with all the people in the chiefdom thus the importance of this briefing.

“The Atyap people were defenseless for the whole time the carnage took place with no protection. There is no place in all the areas attacked that has a distance of more than 10 to 15 minutes’ drive from one security check point to the other.

It is not only lives and houses that were destroyed, but crops and places of worship. Our people are known to be purely peasant farmers. But in this season of farming, they had to abandon their farms for fear of being killed.

“These killings look like the Fulani Militia want to grab and occupy our land. We ask that government provide more troops, humanitarian relief materials and a peaceful atmosphere for all, else we will be left with no option than to protect ourselves using all legal means.”