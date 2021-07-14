Sponsor withdraws bill seeking to jail protesters

The sponsor of the bill seeking a five-year jail term for protesters, Honourable Emeka Chinedu, on Tuesday withdrew the bill from the House of Representatives.

Chinedu announced the withdrawal of the bill in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, at plenary in Abuja

It will be recalled outrage had greeted the bill since its introduction on July 6.

The lawmaker however said that he was misquoted in the media as he added that he was not sponsoring a bill to jail protesters.

While acknowledging the receipt of the letter, the Speaker said “It is your prerogative. the bill is hereby withdrawn.”

The Speaker then urged the media to always be accurate in their reports.