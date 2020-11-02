Sports Chronicles emerges official Ogunjobi Gold Cup Magazine

Best read Nigeria sports magazine, Sports Chronicle, has partnered Ogunjobi Gold Cup, thus becoming the official Sports magazine of the pre-season tournament.

The 8th edition of the Nigeria’s First Pre-Season Tournament for domestic league clubs will kick off in Ilorin, Kwara State from Wednesday November 11 through Friday November 20, 2020.

Tunde Shamsudeen told Ogunjobi Gold Cup Media, “We’re delighted to announce Sports Chronicle as the official magazine for our tourney. The magazine will provide fans the glitz and thrills of their favorite teams from the Kwara State Sports Complex in their next publication.

“Since fans can be at the stadium Main Bowl, due to COVID-19 protocols set by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the magazine will get a comprehensive package of the tournament. So our million fans should watch out for the next edition of Sports Chronicles.”

On his part, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Sports Chronicle Magazine, Akeem Busari said; “We have decided to join the Ogunjobi Gold Cup as media partner in view of the competitions growing profile and its organization that’s reckoned to be top notch. As the most prestigious pre-season tournament in Nigeria, we believe that our professionalism, exciting coverage and reportage, would only make the tournament, better and bigger.

“We earnestly look forward to the being a part of the success story of the tournament. Now and in the the future.”

The magazine is an all-gloss, all-colour and exciting publication by Bulfazi Media Services.