Sports Minister set to review Rohr, NFF performances

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed that the performance of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the Nigerian Football Federation chieftains will be reviewed.

Dare said the move was to ensure the interest of Nigerians are protected.

This comes after the Eagles failed to beat Sierra Leone in back-to-back 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games- a result that left fans and NFF officials unhappy.

“First let me apologise to Nigerians,” Dare told journalist.

“We all expected better outcome (against Sierra Leone). In every sports like football there are predictable outcome. We believe in the skills talent of the Eagles.

“The country also expects that when we hire a technical adviser we expect good returns from him.

“We are going to sit and have a review of what has happened. We review the entire team, look at the players if they qualify to play for the Eagles.

“We will also review the technical adviser and the entire people involved with football administration and the Eagles.

“When you fail to do the necessary check then you run the risk of repeating the failures and disappointment in the past.

“As the minister of youths and sports it is my responsibility to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected.

“To ensure we have a football administration that serves the purpose vision and need of the country. It’s a partnership and not interference.

“Nobody is happy with what happened in Sierra Leone we need to ask critical questions and take corrective measures.

“We will not keep quiet and hope we get better results next time.”