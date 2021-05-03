Sports ministry reverses decision on AFN

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has reversed its earlier decision to dissolve the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Federations and Elite Athletes Department in the sports ministry, Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye, on Sunday.

According to Ebhojiaye, the decision was taken to allow elections take place in the AFN as directed by World Athletics.

“In consonance with the resolution reached by the Confederation of African Athletics/World Athletics intervention team on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the Caretaker Committee announced that the Athletics Federation of Nigerian is rested and will not be inaugurated.

“Elections into the board of the federation will follow the road map adopted at the intervention meeting in Abuja last month upon its adoption by World Athletics,” the sports ministry’s statement read.