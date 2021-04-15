Spotify expands promo share card tool for artists

In October last year, Spotify for Artists launched its Promo Card microsite, allowing creators to easily generate eye-catching shareable social media assets to share with their fans on social media, including graphics to promote an artist, their songs, their album, or when they’re added to some of Spotify’s most popular playlists.

With hundreds of thousands of cards having been downloaded and shared thus far, Spotify knows this is a popular tool for artists to connect further with their fans.

Now, Spotify is expanding the tool with some of the top requested features for artists including Promo Cards when they reach the Top 50 of the Top Global Weekly Songs chart, when they achieve a certain number of Spotify followers (1k, 5k, 10k, 25k, 50k, 100k, 500k, 1M, 2M, 5M, 10M, 20M, 25M, 50M, and 100M), as well as when they’re added to 30 new playlists including African Heat, Mood Booster and more global, flagship playlists.