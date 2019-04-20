Stakeholders commend standard of Ekiti FA cup as semi- finalists emerge

By Akeem Busari

Stakeholders and football enthusiasts in Ekiti State have continued to wax lyrical over the quality and standard of matches played at the ongoing Ekiti FA cup 2019.

Expressing his view during one of the matches, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ekiti State, Yemi Owoseni, described as laudable, the influx of football enthusiasts both old and young at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado-Ekiti during the various matches at the ongoing Ekiti FA cup.

He also noted the maturity and discipline displayed by players, officials and supporters of various teams so far in the competition.

He also expressed optimism that the tempo would be sustained.

Speaking further, he stated that he and other football loving people of the state were looking forward to a glamorous FA cup final, adding that the sports ministry was willing to give necessary support to the FA.

Meanwhile, semi-finalists have emerged in the competition as one of the favourites, JKF FC thrashed Creamers FC 3-0; Golden FC 1-0 Perfect Touch FC; Don La Chicken FC 2-1 Fashmog FC; with defending champions, Ekiti United FC trouncing Choice FC 3-1.

The pairings of the semi-finals slated for Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium are Don La Chicken FC taking on JKF FC in the first game and Golden FC will tackle Ekiti United FC in the second semi final match.