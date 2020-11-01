Stanbic IBTC advises on savings, investment benefits

As business conditions steadily improve and business confidence remains positive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has urged Nigerians to maximise savings and investment opportunities available to them.

The foremost financial institution has advised customers to be deliberate in achieving their savings and investment goals in order to access rewarding returns.

While quoting the recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released by the Bank, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that the moderate improvement of business activities after easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus, will enable income earners to confidently achieve their savings and investments targets.

According to him: “Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, being customer-centric, appreciates the benefits of savings and investments. Our responsibility extends to being ahead of every situation to provide enabling platforms for our customers.

Adeniyi noted that the financial institution is deliberate about delivering flexible products that suit the needs of customers. He cited the Stanbic IBTC Max Yield Savings Account with which customers can enjoy higher yields on savings.

“These are unprecedented times and customers deserve to get better returns on their savings. This is a high interest paying account with invested funds available and accessible to account holders,” Adeniyi said.

He further reiterated that medium account holders who desire a fixed deposit account but are unable to afford such can take advantage of these products to meet their saving needs.

“Students, artisans, salary account holders or self-employed individuals and Max Yield Savings Account holders can enjoy third party withdrawal using cheques, internet and mobile banking access, free withdrawal access, among other benefits,” he added.

The account offers up to 0.5% bonus interest on their savings in addition to the regular savings interest. Product Terms & Conditions apply.

