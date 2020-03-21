Stanbic IBTC pledges to continue promoting gender equality

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has pledged to continue promoting the tenets of gender equality.

This assertion was made by Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, at the sixth Blue Women Network (BWN) Annual Conference, held in commemoration of the 2020 International Women’s Day celebration.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is Each for Equal.

In his opening remarks, Yinka Sanni said that the BWN Conference, since inception, has been an avenue for promoting gender equality.

He noted that the Stanbic IBTC group utilizes every opportunity to celebrate and give women access to appropriate developmental and leadership opportunities; all of which are underpinned by the core values of the organization.

He said: “It is unsustainable to have a gender imbalance in any organization, more so in leadership positions. To further amplify gender equality, the Blue Women Network was created and endorsed by our management six years ago to enable our female employees become more connected. The Blue Women Network also serves as a means of developing our female workforce and we have witnessed a remarkable shift over the period.”

He further disclosed that Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC became a thematic champion for the ‘HeForShe’ initiative with an official launch which took place in December 2019. ‘HeForShe’ is a global movement initiated by the United Nations (UN), a global solidarity movement for gender equality.

He urged the participants to continue to promote gender equality by creating an enabling society for all to thrive. This, he said, is a collective responsibility.

Speaking in the same vein, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pensions Limited said gender equity is for the good of our society, adding that everyone has roles to play in changing the narrative in their various spheres of influence.

She encouraged women to aim for more leadership positions as they participate in business, politics, and sports among others. She added that when a woman contributes to decision making in leadership roles, she is most likely to bring unique and high-value ideas to the table, be it at home or work front.

Nike Bajomo stated: “Challenges faced in our society today cannot be resolved without making a fundamental shift in our thinking, actions, and inactions towards women. We are all responsible for creating a society where we can truly experience gender equity.”

Betty Irabor, Publisher and Founder of Genevieve Magazine encouraged women to pursue their dreams and not allow the challenges of life hinder them from achieving greatness.

Popular comedienne Dr. Helen Paul, popularly known as Tatafo, talked about her journey to bagging her doctorate against all odds.

She also urged women to remain resolute in achieving their dreams.

The sixth edition of the BWN magazine was also launched at the event.

The BWN Annual Conference event ended on a high note as guests were thrilled to an electrifying spoken word performance by Ella Forte.

The BWN is a network of female employees of the Stanbic IBTC Group aimed at fostering their growth and development. It serves as an avenue for female staff of Stanbic IBTC to engage and share knowledge which will aid in sharpening their professional skills.