Stanbic IBTC to reward customers this Easter

To mark this year’s Easter celebration, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a giveaway to reward its esteemed customers.

To participate in the promo, customers have to follow and engage with Stanbic IBTC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to increase their chances of winning.

The customers who actively engage with the content which will be posted on the financial institution’s social media platforms will be eligible to win the prizes which consist of vouchers valued at N10,000.

The higher a customer engages Stanbic IBTC Bank’s social media platforms, the higher the chances of winning the prizes.

The four major categories for this reward scheme include Investment Vouchers which will be paid into the winner’s mutual funds account and Cash Vouchers which will be paid into the winner’s @Ease Wallet.

Other categories are Shopping Vouchers and Training Vouchers which can both be redeemed from retail businesses that are customers of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Participants also have the chance to indicate their preferred voucher type during registration.

New and existing customers of the organization are eligible to participate by dialing a dedicated *909*30# or by clicking on the bank’s online banners which will then redirect them to the registration page.

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC remains committed to rewarding its customers as well as providing seamless end-to-end financial services to Nigerians.