State Assembly moves to make Adamawa pay for WASSCE, NECO registration

The Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abbas, has revealed plans to give legislative backing to the compulsory payment of the West Africa Examination Council and National Examination Council fees by the state government for students in public schools.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Aminu Abbas, disclosed this at his constituency in the Hong Local Government Area of the state to mark his second anniversary as a lawmaker.

During the event, he gave out 28 vehicles, including four ambulances, and cash support of N10,000 each to 600 women.

Former Governor Boni Haruna, upon return to democratic rule in 1999, introduced the payment of WAEC exam fees for secondary school pupils by the state government.

The payment was also extended to cover students sitting the NECO examinations, before it was suspended by the administration of Governor Murtala Nyako, who succeeded Haruna.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, however, upon his election reinstated the government’s payment of the fees.

But the Speaker, Iya-Abbas, while addressing his constituents, hinted that the lawmakers had agreed to present a bill that would make it compulsory for the state to pay the two exam fees.

He said, “A bill will be framed to make the payment for WAEC and NECO exams compulsory by the state. The idea is to reduce the burden on parents and guardians as well as create access to quality education for all.”