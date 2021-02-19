State govt begins work on first Enugu flyover next week

The Enugu State Government has said that construction of a multi-million naira first flyover would begin next week.

The state’s governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who disclosed this, yesterday, while presenting the 2021 budget, said his administration would build the flyover at the popular Nike Lake Road T-Junction, Abakpa, to end the perennial traffic gridlock that had crippled activities around the area.

Ugwuanyi, in company of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji; Chairman, Enugu East Local Council, Alex Ugwu and others, who had earlier inspected the newly-constructed link bridge and graded road between Ugbene 2 and Alulu, said the road would serve as alternative route for motorists and commuters moving to Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road from Trans Ekulu Axis and its environs or those coming into Enugu town from Opi-Nsukka Road.

The governor also inspected the readiness and arrangement on another alternative route – Lake-Amorji-Harmony Estate Road, which terminates at Emene.

He appealed to the jubilant crowd and hawkers to stop hawking by the roadside to allow free flow of vehicles.

Besides, he ordered immediate installation of road diversion signage on the two alternative routes to help road users not conversant with the alternative routes to find their way in and out the city while the construction work lasts.

Ugwuanyi said that his government was in a hurry to complete the flyover in record time as well as improve other infrastructure in the state.

He vowed that the next few months would witness unprecedented works in the state as a way of consolidating on the development strides made by his government.

He stated that work on the flyover would have commenced before now but for the culverts that needed to be done on the alternative routes and the need to carry the people along, especially those doing businesses in the area.