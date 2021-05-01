State of the nation: We’ll overcome current security challenges, defeat forces of evil – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

The President’s assurance was contained in a statement issued Friday by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), at the end of the National Security Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

“At today’s meeting the President made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country,” the NSA said in the statement.

The NSA stressed the readiness of President Muhammadu Buhari to decisively end all form of security assault on the nation.

“While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes”, he added.

Monguno emphasized the readiness of the President to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation, adding that “there shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities.”

He stated that President Buhari’s concern

about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country informed why he called a crucial meeting of the National Security Council Friday as he continues to frontally confront the situation in

the country.

President Buhari had convened a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Friday, following the escalation of security challenges in different parts of the country and general outcry by various stakeholders with many calling for an urgent action from the President.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo: and Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.