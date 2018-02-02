Sterling Bank appoints CRO, CCEO

The management of Sterling Bank has appointed Dayo Orimoloye and Moronfolu Fasinro as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Chief Client Engagement Officer (CCEO)respectively.

A statement by the bank said Orimoloye has over 22 years of senior management experience with leading financial institutions in Africa, North America and Europe.

His expertise includes risk management, project finance, capital markets, treasury and business development.

Orimoloye holds two bachelor degrees in Economics and Finance respectively from California State University, Hayward, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to joining the bank, he was the group chief risk officer of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated based in Lomé, responsible for developing the enterprise risk management framework and carrying out risk oversight functions.

Some of his previous roles include senior vice president, risk management and capital markets groups at Wells Fargo Bank, vice president risk management group at HSBC and risk manager at Citibank.

Also, Fasinro is a consummate professional with over 22 years work experience spanning the financial services sector in Nigeria and manufacturing industry in the United States of America.

Fasinro holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics Engineering from the Middlesex University, London, England. He also holds various quality control qualifications notable of which is the advanced product quality planning from Eastern Michigan University, Michigan, USA.

He joins the senior management team of the bank with demonstrated leadership competencies and broad technical knowledge in service innovation, quality assurance and channels management.

Prior to joining the bank, Fasinro was vice president, service and channels management group at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) with responsibility for design and implementation of service strategy.

Also Fasinro had oversight for branch operations, continuous improvement, channels and service innovation groups at FCMB.

Fasinro started his career at Denso Sales California, where he managed several teams and various projects delivering process automation, quality assurance and targeted improved customer experience over a period of nine years.

He joined FCMB as group head, continuous improvement and service management from Denso Sales California, USA, an affiliate of Toyota Motor Corporation.