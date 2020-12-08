Street sweepers block Imo govt house over salary arrears

Street sweepers on Monday blocked the entrance to the Imo State Government House in Owerri in protest against the delay in the payment of their salary arrears.

The women, who insisted on seeing the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, alleged that they had not been paid since he took office on January 15.

The leader of the women, who gave her name simply as Charity, disclosed that efforts to make the government pay them their salaries were futile.

Charity said while most of them were poor, others were widows who depended on the stipends to take care of their families.

The woman said life was becoming difficult for them due to the economic hardship in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said the government was looking into the matter.

He assured that all the issues would be resolved by the state. – Punch.