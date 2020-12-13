Students abduction: Police IG deploys more forces to Katsina

Following the abduction of a yet-to-be-ascertained number of students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from Force Intelligence Bureau in Katsina.

Adamu said the men of the Nigeria Police Force would work with other security agencies to ensure the release of the students abducted when gunmen stormed the school on Friday night.

The IGP’s position is contained in a statement signed on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The statement titled, ‘Kankara GSS School Attack: IGP Deploys Additional Rescue Assets’, partly read, “The deployment, which includes personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, will provide investigative support to the Katsina State Police Command.

“They are also to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunting down the perpetrators, and bringing them to book.

“The exact number of students missing cannot be ascertained at the moment as massive operations including investigations, search and rescue exercise are still ongoing.”

The statement also said the IGP ordered the immediate review and strengthening of security arrangements around educational institutions in the country.

Governor Aminu Masari has also ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state till further notice.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has slammed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the attack that happened the same day he arrived in his home state of Katsina for a week-long private visit.

Non-state actors had in the past abducted hundreds of secondary school girls from Chibok, in Borno State and Dapchi in Yobe State. Some of them eventually regained freedom while a number of them were detained in the enclaves of their abductors and sexual abusers.