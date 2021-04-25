Students’ killing: Buhari makes another vow to fight banditry, kidnapping

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday vowed that banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all resources available to the country.

Buhari spoke while reacting to the gruesome murder of three of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University, Kaduna on Friday by their abductors.

The president, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of three students.

He described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” said the President.

He extended his condolences and that of the Federal Government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State government.

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the President condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks,” and described as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these tragedies.”

“Addressing this scourge, requires great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country,” he said.

He gave strong assurances that those who thought that profits could be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will suffer with equal measure of recompense under the full weight of the law for their wickedness and brutality.”

“Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” Buhari declared.