Sunday Igboho apprehends Fulani herdsmen in mother’s house

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has said three suspected foreign Fulani herdsmen have been apprehended in the home of his mother in Ighoho, Oyo State.

Two of the suspected herdsmen were said to have escaped while one was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Igboho’s mentor, Femi Fani-Kayode disclosed this late Sunday night.

He said he spoke with Igboho and that he told him that three foreign herdsmen were apprehended in his mother’s home in Igboho, Oyo State on Sunday evening.

“I just spoke to Sunday Igboho and he told me that 3 foreign Fulani terrorists were apprehended in his mother’s home in Igboho, Oyo state this evening.

“Their mission was to harm Mama.

“Two of them escaped whilst the other is with the police. Those that sent them are playing with fire!

“Here is the one that was caught. He is with the police right now. Sadly the others escaped.

“First of all they burnt down Sunday’s house in Ibadan. Secondly a soldier and a fake soldier were caught spying on his Ibadan home.

“Thirdly three terrorists are caught sneaking into his mothers home with a clear intention to harm her.

“This is a man whose input brought peace to our nation just two weeks ago and helped to bring to an end the Northern embargo of food to the South after he guaranteed the peace and security of innocent Nigerian Fulanis in the South West.

“I am appealing to those who are behind these provocations against his person and reckless attacks to desist from this nonsense,” he said.

Fani-Kayode described Sunday Igboho as a heroic figure in the South West and by far the most powerful, vocal and popular figure in Yorubaland today.

“Harming him or his family members will not augur well for the peace and stability of our nation,” he said.