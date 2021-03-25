Sunday Igboho dissociates from plot to attack Alake of Egbaland

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has distanced himself from purported plan to attack the Alake of Igbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo for not supporting the proposed Yoruba nation.

Igboho spokesman, Olayomi Koiki in a video had threatened to attack Oba Gbadebo and other monarch who did not support the Yoruba nation.

But Igboho said Koiki spoke on his own and not for him as he could not do such a thing in Yorubaland.

Dapo Salami, Senior Adviser to Igboho on Media and Publicity said Igboho had nothing to do with this declaration by Koiki, though Koiki is Igboho’s spokesman but that on this particular one, he was not in support.

He said the Alake of Egbaland is a major leader in Yorubaland whom Igboho and the group honour and have so much reverence for.

“I, Igboho will never say he wants to go and invade his palace. Koiki came in from the United Kingdom so he does not understand some things,” he said.

Salami added that the group was not for violence, saying “we are not going to invade any Oba’s Palace. We respect them all, they are our fathers and we will never disrespect them.”