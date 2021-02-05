Sunday Igboho supporters raise N51.8m to chase away killer herdsmen

Supporters of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, have set up a Gofundme page for the purpose of raising £100,000 (N51.8m) for him to buy buses to implement his project of ridding the South-West of killer herdsmen.

The fundraiser, which was initiated by Maureen Badejo, a blogger and activist based in the United Kingdom, garnered £15,964 (N8.2m) as of 8.49pm.

A visit to the Gofundme page showed that several persons of Yoruba extraction had made donations.

Sidikat Tope Olufowobi, who donated £200, wrote, “I donated because I am a Yoruba woman and want peace in my part of the country.”

Kunle Makinwa, who donated £50, wrote, “I am an Oodua tokan tokan (through and through). We will get (sic) by the grace of God Almighty.”

“I have donated my quota,” wrote Tolulope Akinmuyisitan, after donating £50.

Igboho had issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders in the Ibarapa area of Oyo state, blaming them for kidnapping, killings, destruction of farmland and insecurity in the state.

After confronting the herders in Ibarapa with some youths in the area at the expiration of the ultimatum, he moved to Ogun State on Monday and was received by thousands of youths.

According to him, the fight to liberate the Yoruba and bring lasting peace is not for the police but for all Yoruba people, irrespective of where they are all over the world.