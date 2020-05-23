Super Eagles: Don’t dismiss Obasi’s bribery allegations – Akpoborie

Ex-international, Jonathan Akpoborie, says Chinedu Obasi, who accused officials of demanding bribe from him prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, should be given a chance to present his case.

Obasi, in an Instagram live video interview with Kelechi Bernard, disclosed that he was asked to give bribe to feature at the 2014 World Cup.

However, some officials of the national team during the time, assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala and media officer Ben Alaiya debunked the allegations, saying the forward was dropped due to injury and fitness issues.

Akpoborie, who was dropped from the squads to the 1996 Olympics and the 1998 World Cup, cautioned ex-internationals and pundits against trying to silence the player, who currently plays for Swedish side AIK.

“Every player has their own story; we cannot just dismiss the boy’s story. He represented Nigeria with distinction, so we have to give him the necessary audience to present his case,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The BBC documentary on Salisu Yusuf does not really exonerate our coaches either,” he added.