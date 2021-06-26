Super Eagles: Eguaveon unveils 23-man squad for Mexico friendly

Austin Eguaveon has named his final 23-man squad for next month’s international friendly against the El Tri of Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

The list, pruned from 28 to 25 by the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was released on Friday.

Anayo Iwuala, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and John Noble are the notable names in the squad.

The five players dropped by Eguaveon are; Ifeanyi Anaemena, Christopher Nwaeze, Ekundayo Ojo, Shaibu Suleman and Chinonso Ezekwe.

Meanwhile, the venue of the team’s training on Friday (today) evening has changed.It will now hold at the Riverplate Training Pitch, Wuse.

The home Eagles are expected to travel to Los Angeles, United States of America for the friendly next week Wednesday.

The game will take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 3.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: *Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); *John Noble (Enyimba FC); *Nwabali Stanley Bobo(Lobi Stars)

Defenders: *Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); *Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

*Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); *Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC);

*Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); *Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara

United); *Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers

United)

Midfielders: *Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); *Seth Mayi (Akwa

United); *Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); *Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina

United)

Forwards: *Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); *Stephen Jude (Kwara United);

*Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); *Charles Ashimene (Akwa

United); *Auwalu Ali Malam

(Kano Pillars); *Nenrot Emmanuel (Plateau United); *Abdulmutalif Sanusi

(Katsina United); *Sunday Adetunji(Rivers United); *Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United)

Dropped Players:

*Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers

United)

*Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United)

*Shaibu Suleman(PKE FC Lagos)

*Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC)

**Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International)**Left camp to seal a deal abroad**