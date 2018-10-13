Super Eagles hit Libya 4-0 in AFCON qualifier

October 13, 2018 0

Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo hit a hat-trick on Saturday as the Nigerian side thrashed Libya 4-0 in an African Cup of Nations qualifying match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, South-South Nigeria.

Ighalo got his first goal in the fourth minute of the game when he scored a penalty for the Super Eagles to make it 1-0.

The sensational player added his second goal of the match in the 58th minute of the game with a brilliant strike.

Ighalo got his hat-trick and first for Nigeria on 69th minute in goal-mouth scramble as he bundled the ball in.

Kalu made it 4-0 for Nigeria as he scored in extra-time for the Super Eagles.

However, South Africa remained on top after demolishing Seychelles 6-0.

