Super Eagles striker Emma Dennis joins Watford

Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis has joined Watford, the newly-promoted Premier League club has announced.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles striker spent part of last season on loan at Bundesliga club FC Koln, ending a rather difficult time at Belgian champions Brugge, whom he joined in the summer of 2017 from Zorya Luhansk.

The duration of the deal was not disclosed, neither was the transfer fee.

Dennis scored 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge before his exit.

He becomes the fourth Nigerian at the club after William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The Nigerian is also the fifth summer arrival at the club after Danny Rose, Imran Louza, Kwadwo Baah, and striker Ashley Fletcher

Rose joined the Hornets on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The left-back signed a two-year deal with the club.

Last month, 23-year-old Louza was signed from Nantes, with the midfielder penning a five-year contract.

Winger Baah and striker Fletcher were added to their ranks from Rochdale and Middlesbrough respectively.