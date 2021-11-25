Super Eagles to camp in Nigeria for AFCON

The Super Eagles are expected to camp in Nigeria ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations barring any last-minute decision, Gernot Rohr has revealed.

Rohr hopes to begin camping on December 28.

Nigeria have been drawn alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan in Group D.

The Eagles will face Egypt in their opening game on January 11 in Garoua, with Nigeria winning their most recent encounter, a 1-0 win in a friendly in 2019.

Rohr whose future as coach of the team remains in doubt despite steering the Eagles to the playoff round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers also wants to play one friendly game before they depart for the tournament.

He also hinted that he may not be there for the tournament.

“My plan is for the team to camp in Nigeria in December and then play a friendly in the country before departing for Cameroon early where we have very good conditions to prepare in Garoua where our team is playing.

“We will be very, very well prepared. We need to be ready for the first match against Egypt in Garoua.”

“But let us see if I can still decide if we are preparing. We will see.”

Rohr who is currently being owed two months’ salary by the Nigerian Football Federation has recorded 28 wins, 13 draws and 13 defeats in the 54 games he has been in charge of the team.

Meanwhile, Rohr who led the Eagles to win the bronze medal at the last edition of the AFCON will be without his talisman, Victor Osimhen for the tournament after he was ruled out of action for the next three months due to a facial injury.

Osimhen, who has been in superb form in recent weeks for the Serie A league leaders, was set to lead the frontline for Nigeria in Cameroon in late January, but a clash of heads while playing Inter Milan on the weekend resulted in surgery and a long layoff.