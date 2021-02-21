Super Falcons beat Uzbekistan in Turkish Women’s Cup

February 21, 2021 0

Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a second group victory in the ongoing Turkish Women’s Cup by defeating Uzbekistan on Saturday by a lone goal.

The result was same outcome for the nine-time African champions when they faced CSKA Moscow on Thursday.

A second half goal by Swedish-based Halimat Ayinde in the 47th minute separated both sides at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

The African side piled more pressure at the opponent’s but were unable to hit the target even as the game ended in their favour.

Falcons will next face Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

(Watch the lone goal by Halimat Ayinde: https://twitter.com/NGSuper_Falcons/status/1363195194884169731?s=20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Everton claim first Anfield win since 1999

Liverpool lost their fourth home game in a row as Everton earn the first Anfield win for 22 years.