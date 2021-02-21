Super Falcons beat Uzbekistan in Turkish Women’s Cup

Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a second group victory in the ongoing Turkish Women’s Cup by defeating Uzbekistan on Saturday by a lone goal.

The result was same outcome for the nine-time African champions when they faced CSKA Moscow on Thursday.

A second half goal by Swedish-based Halimat Ayinde in the 47th minute separated both sides at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

The African side piled more pressure at the opponent’s but were unable to hit the target even as the game ended in their favour.

Falcons will next face Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

(Watch the lone goal by Halimat Ayinde: https://twitter.com/NGSuper_Falcons/status/1363195194884169731?s=20