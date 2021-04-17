Super Falcons drop in FIFA ranking

The Super Falcons dropped one step from 37th to 38th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking for the Month of April.

The ranking released on Friday, had the Falcons lose 6.34 points despite winning the invitational Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya in February.

Randy Waldrum’s side won all three games in Turkey – 1-0 vs CSKA Moscow, 1-0 vs Uzbekistan and 9-0 vs Equatorial Guinea.

Despite the slip, the Falcons remain No.1 in Africa with Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Senegal completing the top 10.

Meanwhile, world champions USA remain No.1 in the latest ranking. Not only did they play more games (seven) than any other team since the last edition, they also went unbeaten.

Germany, France, Holland and Sweden complete the top five teams in the Women’s World Ranking for April.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on June 25.