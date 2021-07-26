Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga for burial Friday

The Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga, who was murdered in a Short let apartment on 19, Adewale Oshin street, Lekki area of Lagos, on June 15, 2021, will be buried on Friday, at the Ebonyi vaults Ikoyi, Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Atagas.

According to the programme for the burial, as issued by the family, a Service of Songs will hold on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Incubator, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

A funeral service will hold the next day, (Friday, July 30, 2021) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos and his remains interred the same day.

The bereaved family however did not speak on its position on the outcome of the ongoing investigation into Usifo’s murder.

Though, its initial assertion on the possibility that the prime suspect, Chidinmma Ojukwu, who has been in police custody did not carry out the dastardly act alone, has been confirmed, following the latest disclosure by the 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, that she had nothing to do with the murder.

Her denial which contradicts her earlier admittance to the murder of the father of two was revealed in a video that went viral recently.

Chidinmma in the latest interview was conducted after she was paraded before newsmen, stated that she had gone to get food and some drugs on that fateful day, only to meet Usifo in the pool of his blood, dead, on arrival.