Supreme Court denies split over Onnoghen’s exit

The Supreme Court yesterday denied reports that the Justices of the apex court were split over the voluntary retirement of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. Justice Onnoghen, who had since January been on trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over non-declaration of assets, on Thursday sent in his letter of voluntary retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter had since generated controversies. However, in a statement through its Director of Press and Information, Dr. Festus Akande, the apex court noted that the attention of the court has been drawn to a publication with the title, “Onnoghen’s exit splits Supreme Court,” in a national newspaper at the weekend. According to him, “It is necessary to state categorically clear that the publication is false and misleading in its entirety.

There is no iota of truth in the story, as every word in it only exists in the realm of rumour and mischief. “The Supreme Court of Nigeria is one big, indivisible judicial family that is not, in any way, governed by religious, tribal or parochial influence or sentiments. The Judicial oath taken by all the justices of the court has already initiated a potent sacred bond to regulate and conscientise the conducts of their lordships in the discharge of their judicial functions.

“For the umpteenth time, let it be known to all and sundry that no judicial officer is appointed on account of religious or tribal affiliation, as such, the discharge of their judicial obligations cannot be dictated by such extraneous considerations. As it has always been, the Supreme Court justices and the entire management are united, cohesive and indivisible in the quest to move the court to an enviable height.”