Supreme Court to fix hearing date as Imo PDP plot Ihedioha’s return

The Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State Chapter is plotting a legal move to ensure the return of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state and sack Hope Uzodinma.

PDP through its lawyer, Phillips Umeadi filed additional processes alongside a motion tabled since 2020 praying the Supreme Court to reverse its decision sacking Emeka Ihedioha.

The apex court is expected to fix a date to hear the motion soon.

The respondents to the motion on notice marked: SC/1384/2019 are Uche Nwosu, Action Peoples Party (APP), Uche Nnadi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP argues that Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not be declared winner of the election after disqualifying Nwosu from contesting the election because he was nominated as the candidate of both the Action Alliance and APC for the same election.

The opposition prays the court to declare that both AA and APC did not produce a candidate in view of Nwosu’s double nomination and his disqualification by the court on December 20, 2019.

They also pray the court to order that Uzodimma was not a candidate by himself or of any political party at the election, and to order INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to him.

PDP prays the court to order INEC to issue a certificate of return to its candidate in the election, Emeka Ihedioha, “as the duly elected governor of Imo State, having scored the second-highest number of votes in the said election sequel to the judgment of this court in Appeal No: SC/1462/2019 – Uzodimma and another v. Emeka Ihedioha and others delivered on January 4, 2020.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma could not have been a candidate in the election as an independent candidate as such right is not available to him.”

“Emeka Ihedioha, who scored the second-highest number of votes after Senator Hope Uzodinma, from the judgment of this court, ought to be issued a certificate of return by the fourth respondent (INEC) and sworn in accordingly”, the motion read in part.